10 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       October 21          *45.9           11.2          -67.0
      ^October 20          109.3           17.3         -122.7
       October 19          229.9         -210.2          -16.4
       October 18          189.9           86.4         -284.4
       October 17          291.2         -243.7          -48.6
       October 14           32.3           -1.0          -43.7
       October 13          192.3         -570.2          375.4
       October 12         -552.4          624.3          -69.8
       October 11         -335.9          481.8         -154.2
       October 10          -39.3          323.5         -304.0
        October 7           37.3         -236.9          196.4
        October 6           91.6         -147.3           47.5
        October 5           -2.2         -110.2           99.2
        October 4          181.4          -90.1          -89.4
     September 30         -157.9         -238.9          377.9
                                                              
    Month to date          471.4          -65.0         -481.7
     Year to date       10,651.9       -7,915.2       -5,773.7
 ^ October 20 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for seven consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
10.9 trillion Korean won ($9.60 billion) worth. 

($1 = 1,135.8500 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

