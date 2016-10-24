SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 22 *97.1 158.5 -236.3 ^October 21 45.9 11.1 -67.0 October 20 109.3 17.3 -122.7 October 19 229.9 -210.2 -16.4 October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 October 5 -2.2 -110.2 99.2 October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 Month to date 568.5 93.5 -717.9 Year to date 10,749.0 -7,756.7 -6,009.9 ^ October 21 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for eight consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.19 trillion Korean won ($1.05 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,131.0000 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)