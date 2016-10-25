FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 25, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       October 25         *-61.4          242.6         -173.1
      ^October 24           97.0          158.6         -255.5
       October 21           45.9           11.1          -67.0
       October 20          109.3           17.3         -122.7
       October 19          229.9         -210.2          -16.4
       October 18          189.9           86.4         -284.4
       October 17          291.2         -243.7          -48.6
       October 14           32.3           -1.0          -43.7
       October 13          192.3         -570.2          375.4
       October 12         -552.4          624.3          -69.8
       October 11         -335.9          481.8         -154.2
       October 10          -39.3          323.5         -304.0
        October 7           37.3         -236.9          196.4
        October 6           91.6         -147.3           47.5
        October 5           -2.2         -110.2           99.2
                                                              
    Month to date          507.0          336.1         -910.2
     Year to date       10,687.5       -7,514.1       -6,202.2
 ^ October 24 figures revised
* Foreign investors turned net sellers after eight consecutive
weeks of buying.

($1 = 1,133.4600 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

