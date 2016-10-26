SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 26 -82.9 30.0 57.6 ^October 25 -61.4 242.4 -187.8 October 24 97.0 158.6 -255.5 October 21 45.9 11.1 -67.0 October 20 109.3 17.3 -122.7 October 19 229.9 -210.2 -16.4 October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 Month to date 424.0 365.9 -867.3 Year to date 10,604.6 -7,484.4 -6,159.4 ^ October 25 figures revised ($1 = 1,132.0100 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)