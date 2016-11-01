FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 1, 2016 / 7:31 AM / in 10 months

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       November 1           14.0           66.5          -91.7
      ^October 31           10.1          131.0         -144.1
       October 28          -33.4          -13.9           57.0
       October 27           28.9          -24.0           -3.7
       October 26          -82.8           29.9           57.5
       October 25          -61.4          242.4         -187.8
       October 24           97.0          158.6         -255.5
       October 21           45.9           11.1          -67.0
       October 20          109.3           17.3         -122.7
       October 19          229.9         -210.2          -16.4
       October 18          189.9           86.4         -284.4
       October 17          291.2         -243.7          -48.6
       October 14           32.3           -1.0          -43.7
       October 13          192.3         -570.2          375.4
       October 12         -552.4          624.3          -69.8
                                                              
    Month to date           14.0           66.5          -91.7
     Year to date       -7,324.9       10,624.3       -6,341.9
 ^ October 31 figures revised

($1 = 1,139.3900 won)
    

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

