SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 1 14.0 66.5 -91.7 ^October 31 10.1 131.0 -144.1 October 28 -33.4 -13.9 57.0 October 27 28.9 -24.0 -3.7 October 26 -82.8 29.9 57.5 October 25 -61.4 242.4 -187.8 October 24 97.0 158.6 -255.5 October 21 45.9 11.1 -67.0 October 20 109.3 17.3 -122.7 October 19 229.9 -210.2 -16.4 October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 Month to date 14.0 66.5 -91.7 Year to date -7,324.9 10,624.3 -6,341.9 ^ October 31 figures revised ($1 = 1,139.3900 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)