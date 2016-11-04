FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 4, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0734 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       November 4        *-191.6          192.5          -10.9
      ^November 3         -205.7          339.8         -135.5
       November 2          -22.0          147.8         -130.1
       November 1           14.0           65.9          -91.2
       October 31           10.1          131.0         -144.1
       October 28          -33.4          -13.9           57.0
       October 27           28.9          -24.0           -3.7
       October 26          -82.8           29.9           57.5
       October 25          -61.4          242.4         -187.8
       October 24           97.0          158.6         -255.5
       October 21           45.9           11.1          -67.0
       October 20          109.3           17.3         -122.7
       October 19          229.9         -210.2          -16.4
       October 18          189.9           86.4         -284.4
       October 17          291.2         -243.7          -48.6
                                                              
    Month to date         -405.3          746.0         -367.7
     Year to date       10,205.0       -6,645.4       -6,618.0
 ^ November 3 figures revised
* Offshore investors have been net sellers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
419.3 billion Korean won ($367.24 million) worth. 

($1 = 1,141.7500 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

