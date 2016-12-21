SEOUL, Dec 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 21 *78.1 -69.4 -7.7 ^December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 December 13 112.0 -14.7 -102.5 December 12 84.8 14.8 -96.4 December 9 57.1 58.4 -117.7 December 8 28.4 655.1 -654.6 December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 December 6 117.5 292.9 -360.5 December 5 -4.5 101.3 -114.4 December 2 -0.9 -47.6 23.0 December 1 30.9 -52.7 20.9 Month to date 887.9 453.4 -1,379.6 Year to date 11,168.8 -5,101.0 -8,540.5 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 211.4 billion Korean won ($177.35 million) worth. ^ December 20 figures revised. ($1 = 1,192.0100 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)