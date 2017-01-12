FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
January 12, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       January 12          *32.4          -11.9          -31.6
      ^January 11          485.5          -55.1         -430.0
       January 10           99.6         -249.8          128.6
        January 9          254.4         -457.4          193.4
        January 6          171.3         -136.5          -28.8
        January 5           84.1         -164.8           65.5
        January 4          214.2         -358.3          127.2
        January 3          171.1         -175.0          -11.2
        January 2           27.4          -84.7           38.6
      December 29          128.6         -296.8          156.2
      December 28          126.8         -414.8          281.0
      December 27           93.4          173.6         -258.8
      December 26          -31.2          125.3          -87.9
      December 23         -100.5          228.3         -125.5
      December 22          -50.0           75.9          -29.7
                                                              
    Month to date        1,540.0       -1,693.4           51.7
     Year to date        1,540.0       -1,693.4           51.7
 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for twelve consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.88 trillion Korean won ($1.59 billion) worth.
^ January 11 figures revised.

($1 = 1,183.0700 won)
    

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

