7 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
January 13, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0729 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       January 13        *-108.5          162.0          -58.4
      ^January 12           31.4          -10.4          -32.1
       January 11          485.5          -55.1         -430.0
       January 10           99.6         -249.8          128.6
        January 9          254.4         -457.4          193.4
        January 6          171.3         -136.5          -28.8
        January 5           84.1         -164.8           65.5
        January 4          214.2         -358.3          127.2
        January 3          171.1         -175.0          -11.2
        January 2           27.4          -84.7           38.6
      December 29          128.6         -296.8          156.2
      December 28          126.8         -414.8          281.0
      December 27           93.4          173.6         -258.8
      December 26          -31.2          125.3          -87.9
      December 23         -100.5          228.3         -125.5
                                                              
    Month to date        1,430.5       -1,529.9           -7.2
     Year to date        1,430.5       -1,529.9           -7.2
 * Offshore investors turned net sellers after twelve consecutive
sessions of buying.
^ January 12 figures revised.

($1 = 1,172.4500 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

