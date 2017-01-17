FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       January 17          *-8.5           90.1          -82.8
      ^January 16         -239.4          184.7           40.0
       January 13         -108.4          163.5          -58.5
       January 12           31.4          -10.4          -32.1
       January 11          485.5          -55.1         -430.0
       January 10           99.6         -249.8          128.6
        January 9          254.4         -457.4          193.4
        January 6          171.3         -136.5          -28.8
        January 5           84.1         -164.8           65.5
        January 4          214.2         -358.3          127.2
        January 3          171.1         -175.0          -11.2
        January 2           27.4          -84.7           38.6
      December 29          128.6         -296.8          156.2
      December 28          126.8         -414.8          281.0
      December 27           93.4          173.6         -258.8
                                                              
    Month to date        1,182.6       -1,253.6          -50.0
     Year to date        1,182.6       -1,253.6          -50.0
 * Offshore investors have been net sellers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
356.3 billion Korean won ($304.09 million) worth.
^ January 16 figures revised.

($1 = 1,171.6900 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.