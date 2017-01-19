FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       January 19         *146.8         -283.7          128.8
      ^January 18          -19.3           87.4          -72.3
       January 17           -8.4           90.3          -83.0
       January 16         -239.4          184.7           40.0
       January 13         -108.4          163.5          -58.5
       January 12           31.4          -10.4          -32.1
       January 11          485.5          -55.1         -430.0
       January 10           99.6         -249.8          128.6
        January 9          254.4         -457.4          193.4
        January 6          171.3         -136.5          -28.8
        January 5           84.1         -164.8           65.5
        January 4          214.2         -358.3          127.2
        January 3          171.1         -175.0          -11.2
        January 2           27.4          -84.7           38.6
      December 29          128.6         -296.8          156.2
                                                              
    Month to date        1,310.1       -1,449.7            6.3
     Year to date        1,310.1       -1,449.7            6.3
 * Offshore investors turned net buyers after four consecutive
sessions of selling.
^ January 18 figures revised.

($1 = 1,177.2900 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

