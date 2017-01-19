SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 19 *146.8 -283.7 128.8 ^January 18 -19.3 87.4 -72.3 January 17 -8.4 90.3 -83.0 January 16 -239.4 184.7 40.0 January 13 -108.4 163.5 -58.5 January 12 31.4 -10.4 -32.1 January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8 January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5 January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 Month to date 1,310.1 -1,449.7 6.3 Year to date 1,310.1 -1,449.7 6.3 * Offshore investors turned net buyers after four consecutive sessions of selling. ^ January 18 figures revised. ($1 = 1,177.2900 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)