SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 20 -48.5 40.5 5.5 ^January 19 146.0 -282.9 128.8 January 18 -19.3 87.4 -72.3 January 17 -8.4 90.3 -83.0 January 16 -239.4 184.7 40.0 January 13 -108.4 163.5 -58.5 January 12 31.4 -10.4 -32.1 January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8 January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5 January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 Month to date 1,260.8 -1,408.4 11.7 Year to date 1,260.8 -1,408.4 11.7 ^ January 19 figures revised. ($1 = 1,168.8500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)