FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       January 24          -12.1            9.4          -10.1
      ^January 23          116.7         -109.3          -11.8
       January 20          -46.5           38.0            6.7
       January 19          146.0         -282.9          128.8
       January 18          -19.3           87.4          -72.3
       January 17           -8.4           90.3          -83.0
       January 16         -239.4          184.7           40.0
       January 13         -108.4          163.5          -58.5
       January 12           31.4          -10.4          -32.1
       January 11          485.5          -55.1         -430.0
       January 10           99.6         -249.8          128.6
        January 9          254.4         -457.4          193.4
        January 6          171.3         -136.5          -28.8
        January 5           84.1         -164.8           65.5
        January 4          214.2         -358.3          127.2
                                                              
    Month to date        1,367.4       -1,510.7           -9.1
     Year to date        1,367.4       -1,510.7           -9.1
 ^ January 23 figures revised.

($1 = 1,165.6300 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.