7 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
January 25, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       January 25          211.3         -377.4          109.3
      ^January 24          -13.1            9.2          -12.5
       January 23          116.7         -109.3          -11.8
       January 20          -46.5           38.0            6.7
       January 19          146.0         -282.9          128.8
       January 18          -19.3           87.4          -72.3
       January 17           -8.4           90.3          -83.0
       January 16         -239.4          184.7           40.0
       January 13         -108.4          163.5          -58.5
       January 12           31.4          -10.4          -32.1
       January 11          485.5          -55.1         -430.0
       January 10           99.6         -249.8          128.6
        January 9          254.4         -457.4          193.4
        January 6          171.3         -136.5          -28.8
        January 5           84.1         -164.8           65.5
                                                              
    Month to date        1,577.7       -1,888.3           97.8
     Year to date        1,577.7       -1,888.3           97.8
 ^ January 24 figures revised.

($1 = 1,165.1500 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

