7 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 1, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       February 1          -11.9           55.1          -87.0
      ^January 31         -302.5          118.2          132.3
       January 26          364.9         -196.0         -214.8
       January 25          209.1         -375.7          109.3
       January 24          -13.1            9.2          -12.5
       January 23          116.7         -109.3          -11.8
       January 20          -46.5           38.0            6.7
       January 19          146.0         -282.9          128.8
       January 18          -19.3           87.4          -72.3
       January 17           -8.4           90.3          -83.0
       January 16         -239.4          184.7           40.0
       January 13         -108.4          163.5          -58.5
       January 12           31.4          -10.4          -32.1
       January 11          485.5          -55.1         -430.0
       January 10           99.6         -249.8          128.6
        January 9          254.4         -457.4          193.4
                                                              
    Month to date          -11.9           55.1          -87.0
     Year to date        1,626.0       -1,909.4          -71.7
 ^ January 31 figures revised.

($1 = 1,155.4100 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

