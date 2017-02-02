SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 2 68.6 -176.0 60.7 ^February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.1 January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 209.1 -375.7 109.3 January 24 -13.1 9.2 -12.5 January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19 146.0 -282.9 128.8 January 18 -19.3 87.4 -72.3 January 17 -8.4 90.3 -83.0 January 16 -239.4 184.7 40.0 January 13 -108.4 163.5 -58.5 January 12 31.4 -10.4 -32.1 January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 Month to date 56.7 -121.0 -26.4 Year to date 1,694.6 -2,085.4 -11.1 ^ February 1 figures revised. ($1 = 1,146.3400 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)