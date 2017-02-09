BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
SEOUL, Feb 9 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 9 54.5 -132.8 24.3 ^February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 February 2 70.5 -178.5 61.2 February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.1 January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 209.1 -375.7 109.3 January 24 -13.1 9.2 -12.5 January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19 146.0 -282.9 128.8 January 18 -19.3 87.4 -72.3 January 17 -8.4 90.3 -83.0 Month to date -396.3 -3.8 56.8 Year to date 1,241.6 -1,968.3 72.1 ^ February 8 figures revised. ($1 = 1,145.5100 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: