SEOUL, Feb 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0729 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 10 -105.3 303.4 -246.9 ^February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 February 2 70.5 -178.5 61.2 February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.1 January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 209.1 -375.7 109.3 January 24 -13.1 9.2 -12.5 January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19 146.0 -282.9 128.8 January 18 -19.3 87.4 -72.3 Month to date -501.6 304.7 -192.4 Year to date 1,136.2 -1,659.8 -177.1 ^ February 9 figures revised. ($1 = 1,147.4700 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)