SEOUL, Feb 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 14 -127.6 261.0 -137.2 ^February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 February 2 70.5 -178.5 61.2 February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.1 January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 209.1 -375.7 109.3 January 24 -13.1 9.2 -12.5 January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 Month to date -623.4 806.6 -608.8 Year to date 1,014.5 -1,157.9 -593.4 ^ February 13 figures revised. ($1 = 1,138.5300 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)