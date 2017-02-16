SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 16 162.5 -262.0 42.3 ^February 15 -28.7 159.1 -175.1 February 14 -127.6 265.3 -136.7 February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 February 2 70.5 -178.5 61.2 February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.1 January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 209.1 -375.7 109.3 January 24 -13.1 9.2 -12.5 Month to date -489.6 708.0 -741.0 Year to date 1,148.3 -1,256.5 -725.7 ^ February 15 figures revised. ($1 = 1,141.2000 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)