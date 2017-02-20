FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 20, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      February 20          *53.3         -209.7          103.3
     ^February 17          290.3          148.5         -484.1
      February 16          165.6         -265.4           42.6
      February 15          -28.7          159.1         -175.1
      February 14         -127.6          265.3         -136.7
      February 13            5.8          230.7         -278.7
      February 10         -105.3          313.6         -247.3
       February 9           54.5         -127.8           22.1
       February 8         -242.6          104.4           93.1
       February 7         -160.0          143.7          -32.0
       February 6            2.9           63.9         -113.6
       February 3         -109.7          -59.7          110.9
       February 2           70.5         -178.5           61.2
       February 1          -11.9           55.1          -87.1
       January 31         -302.5          118.2          132.3
       January 26          364.9         -196.0         -214.8
                                                              
    Month to date         -142.9          643.4       -1,121.5
     Year to date        1,494.9       -1,321.1       -1,106.2
 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
509.2 billion won ($444.25 million) worth. 
^ February 17 figures revised.

($1 = 1,146.2000 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

