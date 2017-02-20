SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 20 *53.3 -209.7 103.3 ^February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15 -28.7 159.1 -175.1 February 14 -127.6 265.3 -136.7 February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 February 2 70.5 -178.5 61.2 February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.1 January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 Month to date -142.9 643.4 -1,121.5 Year to date 1,494.9 -1,321.1 -1,106.2 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 509.2 billion won ($444.25 million) worth. ^ February 17 figures revised. ($1 = 1,146.2000 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)