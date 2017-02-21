FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
February 21, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      February 21         *121.3          158.3         -319.3
     ^February 20           53.3         -209.7          103.2
      February 17          290.3          148.5         -484.1
      February 16          165.6         -265.4           42.6
      February 15          -28.7          159.1         -175.1
      February 14         -127.6          265.3         -136.7
      February 13            5.8          230.7         -278.7
      February 10         -105.3          313.6         -247.3
       February 9           54.5         -127.8           22.1
       February 8         -242.6          104.4           93.1
       February 7         -160.0          143.7          -32.0
       February 6            2.9           63.9         -113.6
       February 3         -109.7          -59.7          110.9
       February 2           70.5         -178.5           61.2
       February 1          -11.9           55.1          -87.1
                                                              
    Month to date          -21.6          801.7       -1,440.9
     Year to date        1,616.2       -1,162.8       -1,425.6
 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
630.5 billion won ($551.26 million) worth. 
^ February 20 figures revised.

($1 = 1,143.7500 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

