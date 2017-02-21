SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 21 *121.3 158.3 -319.3 ^February 20 53.3 -209.7 103.2 February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15 -28.7 159.1 -175.1 February 14 -127.6 265.3 -136.7 February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 February 2 70.5 -178.5 61.2 February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.1 Month to date -21.6 801.7 -1,440.9 Year to date 1,616.2 -1,162.8 -1,425.6 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 630.5 billion won ($551.26 million) worth. ^ February 20 figures revised. ($1 = 1,143.7500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)