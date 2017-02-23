FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 23, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      February 23          *32.1          -55.2          -27.5
     ^February 22          452.9         -198.7          -93.6
      February 21          124.8          153.9         -318.5
      February 20           53.3         -209.7          103.2
      February 17          290.3          148.5         -484.1
      February 16          165.6         -265.4           42.6
      February 15          -28.7          159.1         -175.1
      February 14         -127.6          265.3         -136.7
      February 13            5.8          230.7         -278.7
      February 10         -105.3          313.6         -247.3
       February 9           54.5         -127.8           22.1
       February 8         -242.6          104.4           93.1
       February 7         -160.0          143.7          -32.0
       February 6            2.9           63.9         -113.6
       February 3         -109.7          -59.7          110.9
                                                              
    Month to date          466.9          543.5       -1,561.1
     Year to date        2,104.7       -1,421.0       -1,545.8
 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for six consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.12 trillion won ($985.47 million) worth. 
^ February 22 figures revised.

($1 = 1,136.5100 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

