BRIEF-Egypt's Sodic FY consol profit rises
SEOUL, Feb 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0744 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 24 *-122.6 66.2 7.7 ^February 23 35.6 -58.8 -27.4 February 22 452.9 -198.7 -93.6 February 21 124.8 153.9 -318.5 February 20 53.3 -209.7 103.2 February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15 -28.7 159.1 -175.1 February 14 -127.6 265.3 -136.7 February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 Month to date 347.7 606.3 -1,553.5 Year to date 1,985.5 -1,358.4 -1,538.2 * Offshore investors turned net sellers after six consecutive sessions of buying. ^ February 23 figures revised. ($1 = 1,130.35 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)
DUBAI, Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 percent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.
VIENNA, Feb 28 Austrian bank Erste Group's net profit fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Tuesday, warning of a difficult year ahead in which net interest income will be flat "at best" and it will invest in digital technology.