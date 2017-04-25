FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0732 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          April 25         *651.4         -281.0         -367.5
         ^April 24          338.1          -72.4         -249.5
          April 21          242.5           89.9         -316.5
          April 20           76.3          223.6         -276.1
          April 19         -225.1          110.4          116.0
          April 18           11.4           38.5          -48.2
          April 17         -111.7          266.6         -160.9
          April 14          -73.5           22.8           44.4
          April 13           -1.1          104.2         -113.8
          April 12           79.1         -104.8           24.8
          April 11         -126.6           97.8           31.4
          April 10          -54.1           -4.5            6.4
           April 7          -77.9          103.1           10.4
           April 6          -90.5         -117.9          168.3
           April 5           -7.6         -167.2            128
                                                               
     Month to date          507.1          216.9         -882.8
      Year to date        5,959.6       -4,731.0       -3,569.0
 ^  April 24 figures revised.
*  Foreign investors were net buyers during four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion)

($1 = 1,125.0300 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

