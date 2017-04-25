SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0732 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 25 *651.4 -281.0 -367.5 ^April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 Month to date 507.1 216.9 -882.8 Year to date 5,959.6 -4,731.0 -3,569.0 ^ April 24 figures revised. * Foreign investors were net buyers during four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) ($1 = 1,125.0300 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)