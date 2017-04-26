FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          April 26         *293.0           84.6         -370.3
         ^April 25          651.6         -281.0         -367.8
          April 24          338.1          -72.4         -249.5
          April 21          242.5           89.9         -316.5
          April 20           76.3          223.6         -276.1
          April 19         -225.1          110.4          116.0
          April 18           11.4           38.5          -48.2
          April 17         -111.7          266.6         -160.9
          April 14          -73.5           22.8           44.4
          April 13           -1.1          104.2         -113.8
          April 12           79.1         -104.8           24.8
          April 11         -126.6           97.8           31.4
          April 10          -54.1           -4.5            6.4
           April 7          -77.9          103.1           10.4
           April 6          -90.5         -117.9          168.3
                                                               
     Month to date          800.3          301.5       -1,253.5
      Year to date        6,252.8       -4,646.4       -3,939.8
 ^  April 25 figures revised.
*  Foreign investors were net buyers during five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1.6 trillion won ($1.42 billion).

($1 = 1,126.3100 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

