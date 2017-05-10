FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 10, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            May 10         *108.5          -41.0         -100.9
            ^May 8          544.0           85.4         -663.2
             May 4          364.1         -333.4          -70.9
             May 2          135.5          -47.4         -129.7
          April 28          -15.1         -354.8          339.9
          April 27           13.3         -158.7          154.9
          April 26          298.4           76.8           -368
          April 25          651.6         -281.0         -367.8
          April 24          338.1          -72.4         -249.5
          April 21          242.5           89.9         -316.5
          April 20           76.3          223.6         -276.1
          April 19         -225.1          110.4          116.0
          April 18           11.4           38.5          -48.2
          April 17         -111.7          266.6         -160.9
          April 14          -73.5           22.8           44.4
                                                               
     Month to date        1,152.2         -336.3         -964.7
      Year to date        7,408.7       -5,504.0       -4,407.3
 ^  May 8 figures revised. 
* Foreign investors were net buyers during four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1.15 trillion won  ($1.01 billion)
    
($1 = 1,133.8900 won)

 (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)

