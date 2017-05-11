FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 7:45 AM / in 5 months

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            May 11         *105.3          331.2         -444.1
            May 10          110.7          -46.2         -100.5
             May 8          544.0           85.4         -663.2
             May 4          364.1         -333.4          -70.9
             May 2          135.5          -47.4         -129.7
          April 28          -15.1         -354.8          339.9
          April 27           13.3         -158.7          154.9
          April 26          298.4           76.8           -368
          April 25          651.6         -281.0         -367.8
          April 24          338.1          -72.4         -249.5
          April 21          242.5           89.9         -316.5
          April 20           76.3          223.6         -276.1
          April 19         -225.1          110.4          116.0
          April 18           11.4           38.5          -48.2
          April 17         -111.7          266.6         -160.9
                                                               
     Month to date        1,259.7          -10.3       -1,408.4
      Year to date        7,516.2       -5,178.0       -4,851.0
 ^  May 10 figures revised. 
*  Foreign investors were net buyers during five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1.26 trillion won ($1.12 billion)  
    
($1 = 1,127.4100 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.