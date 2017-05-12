SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0745 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 12 *-306.6 -105.3 364.9 ^May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 Month to date 952.4 -115.0 -1,043.5 Year to date 7,208.9 -5,282.7 -4,486.1 ^ May 11 figures revised. * Foreign investors turned net sellers after five consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,126.8300 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)