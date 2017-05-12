FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0745 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            May 12        *-306.6         -105.3          364.9
           ^May 11          104.6          331.8         -444.1
            May 10          110.7          -46.2         -100.5
             May 8          544.0           85.4         -663.2
             May 4          364.1         -333.4          -70.9
             May 2          135.5          -47.4         -129.7
          April 28          -15.1         -354.8          339.9
          April 27           13.3         -158.7          154.9
          April 26          298.4           76.8           -368
          April 25          651.6         -281.0         -367.8
          April 24          338.1          -72.4         -249.5
          April 21          242.5           89.9         -316.5
          April 20           76.3          223.6         -276.1
          April 19         -225.1          110.4          116.0
          April 18           11.4           38.5          -48.2
                                                               
     Month to date          952.4         -115.0       -1,043.5
      Year to date        7,208.9       -5,282.7       -4,486.1
 ^  May 11 figures revised. 
*  Foreign investors turned net sellers after five consecutive
sessions of buying.

($1 = 1,126.8300 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.