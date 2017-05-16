FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 16, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0738 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            May 16         -108.0           44.6           23.8
           ^May 15          -95.9           25.2           35.0
            May 12         -306.6          -93.9          363.5
            May 11          104.6          331.8         -444.1
            May 10          110.7          -46.2         -100.5
             May 8          544.0           85.4         -663.2
             May 4          364.1         -333.4          -70.9
             May 2          135.5          -47.4         -129.7
          April 28          -15.1         -354.8          339.9
          April 27           13.3         -158.7          154.9
          April 26          298.4           76.8           -368
          April 25          651.6         -281.0         -367.8
          April 24          338.1          -72.4         -249.5
          April 21          242.5           89.9         -316.5
          April 20           76.3          223.6         -276.1
                                                               
     Month to date          748.5          -33.9         -986.1
      Year to date        7,004.9       -5,201.5       -4,428.6
 * Offshore investors were net sellers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
510.5 billion won ($458.10 million) worth. 
^  May 15 figures revised. 


($1 = 1,114.3900 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

