SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 18 *23.7 -60.7 -19.0 ^May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7 May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4 May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0 May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5 May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 Month to date 1,120.9 -285.0 -843.7 Year to date 7,377.4 -5,452.6 -4,286.3 * Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 264.5 billion won ($235.14 million). ^ May 17 figures revised. ($1 = 1,124.8700 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)