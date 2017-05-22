SEOUL, May 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 22 *289.0 -260.0 -88.9 ^May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7 May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4 May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0 May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5 May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 Month to date 1,454.3 -575.8 -997.9 Year to date 7,710.8 -5,743.4 -4,440.4 * Foreign investors were net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 597.8 billion won ($534.97 million). ^ May 19 figures revised. ($1 = 1,117.4500 won) (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)