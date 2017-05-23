FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 23, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0736 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            May 23         *-55.3          281.4         -261.8
           ^May 22          288.7         -260.2          -88.5
            May 19           41.1          -27.6          -65.1
            May 18           26.9          -63.8          -19.1
            May 17            6.7         -218.9          161.7
            May 16          234.1           73.0           23.4
            May 15          -95.9           25.2           35.0
            May 12         -306.6          -93.9          363.5
            May 11          104.6          331.8         -444.1
            May 10          110.7          -46.2         -100.5
             May 8          544.0           85.4         -663.2
             May 4          364.1         -333.4          -70.9
             May 2          135.5          -47.4         -129.7
          April 28          -15.1         -354.8          339.9
          April 27           13.3         -158.7          154.9
                                                               
     Month to date        1,398.7         -294.6       -1,259.3
      Year to date        7,655.2       -5,462.2       -4,701.9
 * Offshore investors turned net sellers after buying five
consecutive sessions. 
^ May 22 figures revised. 

($1 = 1,123.0100 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

