3 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 26, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0749 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            May 26         *113.6           95.7         -260.3
           ^May 25          117.0          265.6         -405.3
            May 24           77.3          -89.4          -36.5
            May 23          -55.4          281.2         -261.6
            May 22          288.7         -260.2          -88.5
            May 19           41.1          -27.6          -65.1
            May 18           26.9          -63.8          -19.1
            May 17            6.7         -218.9          161.7
            May 16          234.1           73.0           23.4
            May 15          -95.9           25.2           35.0
            May 12         -306.6          -93.9          363.5
            May 11          104.6          331.8         -444.1
            May 10          110.7          -46.2         -100.5
             May 8          544.0           85.4         -663.2
             May 4          364.1         -333.4          -70.9
                                                               
     Month to date        1,706.5          -22.9       -1,961.2
      Year to date        7,963.0       -5,190.5       -5,403.8
 
^ May 25 figures revised.
*Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
307.9 billion won ($275.34 million) worth. 



($1 = 1,118.2500 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

