8 months ago
Italy's Fincantieri only bidder for STX France - source
December 27, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 8 months ago

Italy's Fincantieri only bidder for STX France - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Fincantieri is the only bidder for shipping group STX France, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday a Korean court said only one bid for STX France had been received so far.

A spokesman for the Seoul court overseeing STX Offshore's receivership had said earlier in November that four parties had expressed interest in buying one or both of South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and a controlling stake in STX France SA. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Luca Trogni)

