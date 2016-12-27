Italy's Fincantieri only bidder for STX France - source

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Fincantieri is the only bidder for shipping group STX France, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday a Korean court said only one bid for STX France had been received so far.

A spokesman for the Seoul court overseeing STX Offshore's receivership had said earlier in November that four parties had expressed interest in buying one or both of South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and a controlling stake in STX France SA. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Luca Trogni)