S.Korea picks Airbus to supply 4 in-flight refuelling tankers

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it chose Airbus Group SE to supply four in-flight refuelling tankers, which two people with knowledge of the matter said was for a tender worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.07 billion).

Airbus’ A330 MRTT beat Boeing Co’s KC-46A and Israel Aerospace Industries’ MMTT for the tender, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a statement.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss terms with media.