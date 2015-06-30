FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea picks Airbus to supply 4 in-flight refuelling tankers
June 30, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea picks Airbus to supply 4 in-flight refuelling tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it chose Airbus Group SE to supply four in-flight refuelling tankers, which two people with knowledge of the matter said was for a tender worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.07 billion).

Airbus’ A330 MRTT beat Boeing Co’s KC-46A and Israel Aerospace Industries’ MMTT for the tender, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a statement.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss terms with media.

$1 = 1,122.3000 won Reporting by Joyce Lee

