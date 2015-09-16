FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea pension fund invests $500 mln mezzanine financing to fund Tesco S.Korean unit buy-source
#Financials
September 16, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea pension fund invests $500 mln mezzanine financing to fund Tesco S.Korean unit buy-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) is investing about $500 million in mezzanine financing to fund private equity firm MBK Partners’ acquisition of Tesco’s South Korean unit, a source with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.

The source said outside managers of the pension fund’s assets had decided on the investment, declining to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to media about the matter.

A National Pension Service spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)

