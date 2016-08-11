FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CJ, SK Networks make initial bids for S.Korea home appliance rental firm
August 11, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

CJ, SK Networks make initial bids for S.Korea home appliance rental firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - CJ Corp, the holding company of food-to-logistics CJ Group, and retailer SK Networks said on Thursday they submitted separate non-binding bids to acquire South Korean home appliance rental company Tongyang Magic Inc.

A South Korea-based private equity consortium called NH-Glenwood owns 100 percent of the company. Analysts estimate the deal could be worth around 500 billion won ($457.33 million).

More than 10 parties have submitted non-binding bids in the deal due on Thursday, including private equity firms Carlyle Group and Affinity Equity Partners, South Korean online media Edaily reported earlier on Thursday, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Carlyle and Affinity declined to comment. ($1 = 1,093.3100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
