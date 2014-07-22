South Korea trains collide, killing one and injuring dozens

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Two passenger trains collided in South Korea on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring dozens, a hospital official and police said, in the latest in a string of accidents that has rattled the country.

A commuter train and a tourist train collided in Taebaek, a resort area about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of Seoul. A police official said more than 70 people had been injured, but declined to confirm any deaths.

In April, a ferry capsized on its way to the resort island of Jeju, killing more than 300 people, most of them children, a disaster that provoked grief and outrage.

That was followed by a fire at a shopping mall that killed eight and a fire at a hospital for the elderly that killed 21. Nearly 200 people were injured in two subway accidents in Seoul earlier this year.

South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, has developed into a vibrant and technically advanced democracy, but faces criticism that regulatory controls and safety standards have not kept pace. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and James Pearson; Writing by Tony Munroe)