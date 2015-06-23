S.Korea banks to sell majority stake in investment firm - sources

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of South Korea’s largest non-performing loan investment firm, UAMCO Ltd, have sent out teaser letters to potential bidders for the sale of a more than 50 percent stake, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The stake is expected to fetch about 500-600 billion won ($453-544 million) and non-binding bids could be accepted as early as next month to complete the sale by year-end, the Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday, citing an unnamed investment banking source.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

UAMCO is co-owned by six of South Korea’s largest banks including Shinhan Bank, Kookmin Bank, Hana Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea, Woori Bank and NongHyup Bank.

JP Morgan is advising the sale. ($1 = 1,103.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)