FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
S.Korea finmin says will seek meeting with U.S. Treasury chief
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 6 months ago

S.Korea finmin says will seek meeting with U.S. Treasury chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday he will seek a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, during the upcoming Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said "face-to-face time" with Mnuchin will make it easier for the two to discuss "deeper issues," to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Seoul.

Yoo did not elaborate on the issues to be discussed.

The G20 meeting will take place in Baden-Baden, Germany on March 17 to 18. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.