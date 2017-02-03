FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. warns N.Korea of "overwhelming" response if nuclear arms used
February 3, 2017 / 1:17 AM / 7 months ago

U.S. warns N.Korea of "overwhelming" response if nuclear arms used

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary warned North Korea on Friday of an "effective and overwhelming" response if Pyongyang chose to use nuclear weapons, as he reassured Seoul of steadfast U.S. support at the end of a two-day visit.

"Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, speaking at South Korea's defense ministry. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Richard Pullin)

