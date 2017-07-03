SEOUL, July 3 North Korea has a last chance to
engage in dialogue with the outside world, South Korean
President Moon Jae-in said on Monday during a meeting with
former U.S. president Barack Obama, Moon's office said.
Obama is visiting Seoul this week to speak at a forum hosted
by South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper, where, earlier on
Monday, he said North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons had
"done nothing to secure the North Korean people".
Moon later briefed Obama on his summit with incumbent U.S.
President Donald Trump last week, an aide at South Korea's
presidential Blue House, Yoon Young-chan, told a media briefing.
"President Moon said he talked to President Trump about
using sanctions and pressure to resolve the North Korean missile
and nuclear problem, but also to use dialogue at the same time,"
Yoon said.
"He said it is the last opportunity for North Korea to enter
the door of dialogue."
North Korea has been relentlessly developing its nuclear
weapons and missiles to carry them since the beginning of last
year, ignoring the threat of yet more U.N. sanctions and U.S.
military manoeuvring.
North Korea says it aims to develop a nuclear-tipped missile
capable of striking the U.S. mainland in order to defend itself
from what it sees as U.S. aggression aimed at overthrowing its
government.
Trump called for a determined response to North Korea in his
talks with Moon on Friday. Trump stressed the importance of the
U.S.-South Korean alliance but took aim at Seoul over trade and
sharing the cost of defence.
Yoon cited Obama as saying during the meeting with Moon that
U.S. citizens and the Korean community in the United States
supported the bond between South Korea and the United States.
Obama told the forum the world must send a clear message to
North Korea, that security and prosperity will not come from the
pursuit of weapons, according to a copy of his speech, issued by
Chosun Ilbo.
"The international order depends upon the enforcement of
clear rules and norms. So long as North Korea chooses to remain
outside of that order, they must face the consequences."
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)