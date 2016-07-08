CORRECTED-China lodges protests with U.S., S.Korean ambassadors over missile plans

(Corrects to clarify China lodges protests with, not summons, ambassadors)

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it lodged protests with the American and South Korean ambassadors after both countries said they would deploy an advanced missile defence system with U.S. military forces stationed in South Korea.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the announcement at a daily news briefing.

China's foreign ministry had said earlier on Friday the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, or THAAD, anti-missile system, will harm regional peace and stability and do nothing to help denuclearise the Korean peninsula. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Bill Tarrant)