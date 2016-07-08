FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea, U.S. formally decide to deploy THAAD missile defence
July 8, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea, U.S. formally decide to deploy THAAD missile defence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it has made a final decision together with the United States to deploy an advanced missile defense system with the U.S. military stationed in South Korea to counter North Korea’s missile threat.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system will be deployed solely to counter the threat from the North, South Korea’s defence ministry said in a statement, adding that it aims for a deployment “soon”.

China, which has backed tough U.N. sanctions against the North after Pyongyang’s nuclear test and a long-range rocket launch this year, has objected to the proposed THAAD deployment in the South as its radar can reach into its territory.

A joint South Korea-U.S. working groups is preparing to determine the best location for deploying THAAD, the South said. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

