South Korea scores partial win in U.S. trade dispute
March 11, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

South Korea scores partial win in U.S. trade dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 11 (Reuters) - South Korea won a partial victory against the United States in a World Trade Organization ruling published on Friday, having challenged U.S. duties imposed on imported washing machines deemed to be subsidised and unfairly priced.

South Korea brought the case to the WTO in August 2013, complaining about the U.S. calculation methods, which are also the subject of a wide-ranging dispute brought against the United States by China.

A WTO panel of three adjudicators rejected several of South Korea’s arguments but upheld others. Both countries have 60 days to appeal. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
