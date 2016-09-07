FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO appeals court backs South Korea in U.S. trade dispute
September 7, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

WTO appeals court backs South Korea in U.S. trade dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Korea won an appeal ruling at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday in a dispute with the United States over U.S. duties on Korean-made washing machines and reversed part of the earlier ruling that had gone in Washington's favour.

South Korea complained to the WTO in 2014 about the way the United States accused it of unfairly pricing and subsidising its washing machines. A WTO panel of adjudicators partially backed South Korea's case in March but rejected part of its claim.

Wednesday's ruling by the WTO's Appellate Body largely backed South Korea's complaint about the U.S. calculation of "dumping" duties for unfair pricing and upheld its complaint about subsidies, as well as upbraiding the panel for wrongly approving several U.S. Commerce Department methodologies. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
