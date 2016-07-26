FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea rejects Argentinian feed wheat after genetic changes found
July 26, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

S.Korea rejects Argentinian feed wheat after genetic changes found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea rejected a shipment of Argentinian feed wheat after finding unapproved genetically modified strains in the cargo, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

"After testing 72,450 tonnes of feed wheat cargoes imported from Argentina on July 12, an unapproved strain of LMO (living modified organism) was detected and we asked to discard or send all back," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

South Korea imported 396,900 tonnes of Argentinian feed wheat in June out of total imports of 910,946 tonnes, according to the statement.

Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
