FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea seeks 161,050 T wheat for Feb-May
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 16, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea seeks 161,050 T wheat for Feb-May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
, Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd and Korea
Flour Mills (KFMC) are seeking up to 161,050 tonnes
wheat to be sourced from the United States and Australia,
according to an Invitation To Bid (ITB) issued by the utilities.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    
    CJ's tender for U.S wheat for shipment in February, 2016
will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday.
    TONNES    GRAIN TYPE            PROTEIN(pct)  
    17,300    Western/Soft White    max. 10.5     
    2,300     Western/Soft White    max. 8.5      
    5,600     Hard Red Winter       min. 11.5     
    5,800     Dark/Northern Spring  min. 14.0     
    
    Daehan's tender for Australian wheat for shipment in April,
2016 will close at 2 p.m.(0500 GMT) on Friday. 
    TONNES     GRAIN TYPE             PROTEIN(pct) 
    43,500     Australian Standard    10.3-11.0
               White 
    6,500      Australian Hard        min. 11.5
    
    Daehan's tender for U.S wheat for shipment in February, 2016
will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday.
    TONNES     GRAIN TYPE             PROTEIN(pct)
    12,50      Western/Soft White     max. 10.5
    1,200      Western/Soft White     max. 8.5
    5,600      Hard Red Winter        min. 11.5
    10,700     Dark/Northern Spring   min. 14.0
    
    KFMC's tender for U.S wheat for February to March shipment
will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday.
    TONNES     GRAIN TYPE            PROTEIN(pct) 
    13,200     Western/Soft White    max. 10.5     
    600        Western/Soft White    max. 8.5
    600        Western/Soft White    max. 9.0
    5,800      Hard Red Winter       min. 11.5
    10,100     Dark/Northern Spring   min. 14.0
    
    KFMC's tender for Australian wheat for April to May shipment
will close at 2 p.m.(0500 GMT) on Friday.
    TONNES     GRAIN TYPE            PROTEIN(pct)
    26,300     Australian Standard   10.3-11.0
               White
    4,700      Australian Hard       min. 11.5

    
    

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.