S.Korea seeks 59,800 T of wheat for February-April
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea seeks 59,800 T of wheat for February-April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang Corp 
issued an invitation to bid seeking a total of 34,900 tonnes of
U.S. origin wheat for shipment during March 20, 2016 - April 20,
2016, South Korean traders said on Friday.
    Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd issued an invitation to
bid seeking 24,900 tonnes of Canadian origin wheat for shipment
during February 1, 2016 - February 29, 2016, the traders said.
    Both flat and basis price should be submitted for the bids.
    All tenders will close at 11:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Nov. 13,
2015.
    Details of the tenders for U.S. origin wheat are as follows:
    
    GRAIN TYPE                                         TONNES
    No.1 Western White and/or Soft White               12,600
    No.1 Western White and/or Soft White               800
    No.1 Western White and/or Soft White               1,500
    No.1 Hard Red Winter                               7,800
    No.1 Northern Spring and/or Dark Northern Spring   12,200
    
    Details of the tender for Canadian origin wheat is as
follows:
    
    GRAIN TYPE                                         TONNES
    No.2 or better Western Red Spring                  24,900
    

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
